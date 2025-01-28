ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) Stock Holdings Cut by Fifth Third Bancorp

Fifth Third Bancorp lessened its position in ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD – Free Report) by 5.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,342 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 583 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in ResMed were worth $2,365,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of RMD. UMB Bank n.a. raised its position in ResMed by 1.9% in the third quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 2,465 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $602,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Ascent Group LLC grew its stake in shares of ResMed by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 2,924 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $714,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of ResMed by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,610 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $637,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Wedmont Private Capital lifted its stake in ResMed by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 2,032 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $475,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in ResMed by 3.1% during the third quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,919 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $469,000 after buying an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.98% of the company’s stock.

Get ResMed alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have issued reports on RMD. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on ResMed in a research report on Friday, January 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $252.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of ResMed in a report on Friday, October 25th. StockNews.com upgraded ResMed from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on ResMed from $251.00 to $266.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of ResMed from $280.00 to $283.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $238.40.

Insider Activity at ResMed

In other ResMed news, insider Justin Leong sold 6,160 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.09, for a total value of $1,497,434.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 21,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,279,428.62. The trade was a 22.10 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Peter C. Farrell sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.65, for a total transaction of $491,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 81,218 shares in the company, valued at $19,951,201.70. This represents a 2.40 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 11,099 shares of company stock valued at $2,719,385. Insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

ResMed Trading Up 1.8 %

Shares of NYSE:RMD opened at $254.95 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $239.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $235.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 2.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. ResMed Inc. has a 12-month low of $170.56 and a 12-month high of $260.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.70.

About ResMed

(Free Report)

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications for the healthcare markets. The company operates in two segments, Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service. It offers various products and solutions for a range of respiratory disorders, including ApneaLink Air, a portable diagnostic device that measures oximetry, respiratory effort, pulse, nasal flow, and snoring; and NightOwl, a portable, cloud-connected, and disposable diagnostic device that measures AHI based on derived peripheral arterial tone, actigraphy, and oximetry over several nights.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ResMed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ResMed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.