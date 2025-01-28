RFG Advisory LLC Acquires 172 Shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

RFG Advisory LLC grew its holdings in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Free Report) by 2.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,668 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in General Mills were worth $425,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Values First Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in General Mills during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Endeavor Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in General Mills during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Planning Capital Management Corp lifted its stake in General Mills by 61.5% in the 3rd quarter. Planning Capital Management Corp now owns 507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in General Mills in the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of General Mills by 46.7% during the third quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 606 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.71% of the company’s stock.

General Mills Stock Up 2.1 %

Shares of NYSE:GIS opened at $61.63 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $33.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.40, a PEG ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 0.11. General Mills, Inc. has a 52-week low of $57.94 and a 52-week high of $75.90. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $63.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $67.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.92.

General Mills Dividend Announcement

General Mills ( NYSE:GIS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 18th. The company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.18. General Mills had a net margin of 13.08% and a return on equity of 27.55%. The firm had revenue of $5.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.14 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.25 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that General Mills, Inc. will post 4.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 10th will be paid a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 10th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.89%. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.17%.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Paul Joseph Gallagher sold 1,041 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.50, for a total transaction of $67,144.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 42,117 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,716,546.50. This represents a 2.41 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Maria Sastre sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.66, for a total value of $63,660.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 23,013 shares in the company, valued at $1,465,007.58. This trade represents a 4.16 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GIS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on shares of General Mills in a report on Thursday, December 19th. TD Cowen cut their price target on General Mills from $75.00 to $64.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on General Mills from $83.00 to $82.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of General Mills from $71.00 to $67.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of General Mills from $68.00 to $64.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.94.

General Mills Company Profile

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates through four segments: North America Retail; International; Pet; and North America Foodservice. It offers grain, ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and savory snacks, ice cream and frozen desserts, unbaked and fully baked frozen dough products, frozen hot snacks, ethnic meals, side dish mixes, frozen breakfast and entrees, nutrition bars, and frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

