RFG Advisory LLC Acquires 36,909 Shares of Angel Oak Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:MBS)

RFG Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Angel Oak Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:MBS – Free Report) by 323.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 48,319 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 36,909 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC owned approximately 0.24% of Angel Oak Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF worth $412,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Angel Oak Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Price Performance

Shares of MBS stock opened at $8.50 on Tuesday. Angel Oak Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF has a 52 week low of $8.21 and a 52 week high of $9.08.

Get Angel Oak Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF alerts:

Angel Oak Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were given a $0.0384 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 31st.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MBS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Angel Oak Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:MBS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Angel Oak Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Angel Oak Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.