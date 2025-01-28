RFG Advisory LLC Boosts Holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ)

RFG Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ – Free Report) by 76.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,280 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,423 shares during the quarter. RFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF were worth $410,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IJJ. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 11.0% during the third quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 18.3% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 391,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,357,000 after purchasing an additional 60,576 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management increased its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 2,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 94.3% in the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 12,420.2% in the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 237,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,376,000 after buying an additional 235,736 shares during the period.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF Stock Performance

IJJ stock opened at $130.23 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $128.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $124.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.35 and a beta of 1.08. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $108.67 and a fifty-two week high of $136.42.

About iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Value Index (the Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

