RFG Advisory LLC Boosts Stake in Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJQ)

RFG Advisory LLC raised its position in Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJQ – Free Report) by 5.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,323 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the quarter. RFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF were worth $357,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 20.2% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 471 shares during the period. Denver PWM LLC grew its position in Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 22.9% in the 3rd quarter. Denver PWM LLC now owns 3,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 711 shares in the last quarter. Reston Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the third quarter worth about $156,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the third quarter worth about $192,000. Finally, Meridian Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $211,000.

Shares of BSJQ opened at $23.42 on Tuesday. Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $22.86 and a fifty-two week high of $23.58. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $23.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.36.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 21st were given a dividend of $0.1194 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 21st.

The Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corp Bond ETF (BSJQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of high-yield corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2026. BSJQ was launched on Aug 9, 2018 and is managed by Invesco.

