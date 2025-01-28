RFG Advisory LLC Buys 1,904 Shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

RFG Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Free Report) by 36.2% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 7,170 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,904 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $489,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CARR. FSA Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Carrier Global during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Carrier Global by 246.0% during the third quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the period. Coastline Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Carrier Global during the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Country Trust Bank purchased a new stake in Carrier Global during the third quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Capital Performance Advisors LLP bought a new stake in shares of Carrier Global during the third quarter worth $44,000. Institutional investors own 91.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Carrier Global alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CARR has been the subject of several research reports. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Carrier Global from $88.00 to $86.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 25th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $74.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Carrier Global from $83.00 to $77.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Carrier Global from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $94.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Carrier Global from $94.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $83.93.

Carrier Global Price Performance

NYSE:CARR opened at $67.36 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $60.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.36. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $71.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $72.55. Carrier Global Co. has a 12 month low of $53.13 and a 12 month high of $83.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Carrier Global Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 7th. Investors of record on Friday, December 20th will be paid a $0.225 dividend. This is an increase from Carrier Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 20th. Carrier Global’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.78%.

Carrier Global announced that its board has initiated a share buyback program on Thursday, October 24th that allows the company to buyback $3.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to reacquire up to 4.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Carrier Global Company Profile

(Free Report)

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CARR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Carrier Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carrier Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.