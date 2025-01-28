RFG Advisory LLC Buys 3,038 Shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE)

RFG Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE – Free Report) by 34.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 11,824 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,038 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF were worth $478,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 12.7% during the 4th quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $542,000 after purchasing an additional 1,510 shares during the period. Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 11.0% during the fourth quarter. Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC now owns 34,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,402,000 after acquiring an additional 3,429 shares during the period. Secure Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 16.7% during the fourth quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC now owns 12,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $513,000 after acquiring an additional 1,815 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 15.6% in the fourth quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 19,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $813,000 after acquiring an additional 2,582 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 193,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,821,000 after purchasing an additional 3,410 shares in the last quarter.

BATS PAVE opened at $42.00 on Tuesday. Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF has a 12 month low of $13.80 and a 12 month high of $17.80. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $42.86 and its 200 day moving average is $41.02. The stock has a market cap of $8.05 billion, a PE ratio of 20.28 and a beta of 1.13.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 7th. Investors of record on Monday, December 30th were given a dividend of $0.1394 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 30th.

The Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (PAVE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of US-listed companies that derive the majority of their revenue from or have a stated business purpose related to infrastructure development.

