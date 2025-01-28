RFG Advisory LLC Buys 38 Shares of MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI)

RFG Advisory LLC increased its stake in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Free Report) by 13.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 315 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 38 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in MercadoLibre were worth $536,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Planning Capital Management Corp increased its holdings in MercadoLibre by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter. Planning Capital Management Corp now owns 60 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. Mount Lucas Management LP increased its stake in shares of MercadoLibre by 3.6% in the third quarter. Mount Lucas Management LP now owns 143 shares of the company’s stock worth $293,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC raised its position in shares of MercadoLibre by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,350,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares during the period. NBC Securities Inc. lifted its stake in shares of MercadoLibre by 35.0% during the 3rd quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 27 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in MercadoLibre by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 198 shares of the company’s stock worth $407,000 after buying an additional 7 shares during the period. 87.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:MELI opened at $1,846.00 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $93.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.14, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1,844.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1,913.18. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,324.99 and a 1 year high of $2,161.73.

MELI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Citigroup lowered their price objective on MercadoLibre from $2,480.00 to $2,450.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Wedbush lowered their price target on MercadoLibre from $2,200.00 to $2,100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 6th. Redburn Atlantic began coverage on shares of MercadoLibre in a report on Friday, October 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $2,800.00 price objective for the company. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of MercadoLibre from $2,500.00 to $2,200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of MercadoLibre from $2,150.00 to $1,950.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, MercadoLibre currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,241.00.

In other news, Director Emiliano Calemzuk sold 50 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,984.98, for a total value of $99,249.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $472,425.24. This represents a 17.36 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in the United States. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases digitally; and Mercado Pago FinTech platform, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money through their websites or on the apps.

