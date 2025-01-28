RFG Advisory LLC Buys 645 Shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (NYSEARCA:FDL)

RFG Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (NYSEARCA:FDL – Free Report) by 8.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,699 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 645 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index were worth $350,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 4,114.5% in the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 5,452,833 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $228,746,000 after buying an additional 5,323,451 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 7.2% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 8,454,951 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $354,685,000 after purchasing an additional 566,772 shares during the last quarter. Retireful LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index in the third quarter worth about $4,872,000. Fortis Group Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 668.6% during the 3rd quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC now owns 127,060 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,330,000 after purchasing an additional 110,529 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Genesis Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $4,059,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA FDL opened at $41.98 on Tuesday. First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index has a 12 month low of $35.45 and a 12 month high of $44.07. The company has a market cap of $4.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.51 and a beta of 0.73. The business’s 50 day moving average is $41.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.29.

First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (the Index). The Fund will invest at least 90% of its net assets plus the amount of any borrowings for investment purposes in common stocks that comprise the Index.

