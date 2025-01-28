RFG Advisory LLC Buys New Shares in CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP)

RFG Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 13,772 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $437,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. MBB Public Markets I LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,394,000. Kimelman & Baird LLC bought a new position in CenterPoint Energy during the second quarter worth about $43,000. Truist Financial Corp boosted its holdings in CenterPoint Energy by 32.7% during the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 79,876 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,475,000 after purchasing an additional 19,686 shares in the last quarter. Heartland Bank & Trust Co grew its stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Heartland Bank & Trust Co now owns 11,571 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $358,000 after purchasing an additional 493 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 91,197 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,825,000 after buying an additional 2,871 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.77% of the company’s stock.

Get CenterPoint Energy alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CNP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Guggenheim lowered CenterPoint Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of CenterPoint Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of CenterPoint Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $31.00 to $37.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, CenterPoint Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.46.

CenterPoint Energy Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of NYSE:CNP opened at $32.86 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market cap of $21.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a 50 day moving average of $31.99 and a 200-day moving average of $29.72. CenterPoint Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $25.41 and a one year high of $33.12.

CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31. The firm had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.88 billion. CenterPoint Energy had a net margin of 11.25% and a return on equity of 9.73%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.40 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that CenterPoint Energy, Inc. will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current year.

CenterPoint Energy Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 20th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. This is a positive change from CenterPoint Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 20th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.68%. CenterPoint Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.63%.

CenterPoint Energy Profile

(Free Report)

CenterPoint Energy, Inc operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Electric and Natural Gas. The Electric segment includes electric transmission and distribution services to electric customers and electric generation assets, as well as optimizes assets in the wholesale power market.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CNP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CenterPoint Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CenterPoint Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.