RFG Advisory LLC Buys Shares of 13,653 Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF (NYSEARCA:CGMS)

RFG Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF (NYSEARCA:CGMS – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 13,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $372,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV boosted its holdings in Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF by 1.7% during the third quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 27,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $754,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares during the last quarter. Von Berge Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Von Berge Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 28,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $770,000 after buying an additional 482 shares during the last quarter. CAP Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. CAP Partners LLC now owns 18,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $526,000 after acquiring an additional 777 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its position in shares of Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 11,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,000 after acquiring an additional 795 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Olistico Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF by 149.5% during the third quarter. Olistico Wealth LLC now owns 1,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 822 shares in the last quarter.

Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA CGMS opened at $27.56 on Tuesday. Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF has a 52 week low of $26.49 and a 52 week high of $28.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $27.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.52.

Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF Increases Dividend

Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF Profile

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, November 29th were issued a dividend of $0.127 per share. This is an increase from Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF’s previous dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 29th.

The Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF (CGMS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund seeks a high level of current income from an actively managed fund of US corporate debts with varying maturities and credit quality. CGMS was launched on Oct 25, 2022 and is managed by Capital Group.

