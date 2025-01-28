RFG Advisory LLC Buys Shares of 23,265 Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:EELV)

RFG Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:EELV – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 23,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $545,000. RFG Advisory LLC owned about 0.12% of Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in EELV. Choice Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Choice Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 477,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,184,000 after buying an additional 16,426 shares during the period. Lake Street Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Lake Street Private Wealth LLC now owns 59,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,399,000 after acquiring an additional 1,284 shares during the period. Fermata Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF by 102.9% in the 4th quarter. Fermata Advisors LLC now owns 22,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $535,000 after acquiring an additional 11,585 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF by 37.0% during the 4th quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 46,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,094,000 after purchasing an additional 12,627 shares during the period. Finally, Lpwm LLC increased its holdings in Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF by 20.6% in the 4th quarter. Lpwm LLC now owns 166,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,906,000 after purchasing an additional 28,525 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:EELV opened at $23.97 on Tuesday. Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF has a 52 week low of $23.06 and a 52 week high of $26.48. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $23.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $449.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.99 and a beta of 0.57.

About Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF

The Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF (EELV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a volatility-weighted index of emerging markets firms. EELV was launched on Jan 13, 2012 and is managed by Invesco.

