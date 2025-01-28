RFG Advisory LLC Decreases Stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February (BATS:PFEB)

RFG Advisory LLC decreased its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February (BATS:PFEB – Free Report) by 50.8% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 9,710 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,036 shares during the quarter. RFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February were worth $357,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sugar Maple Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Barclays PLC purchased a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February during the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Copley Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February in the 3rd quarter valued at $265,000. Calton & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February in the third quarter valued at about $292,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February during the second quarter worth about $346,000.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February Price Performance

Shares of BATS PFEB opened at $37.06 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $808.93 million, a P/E ratio of 24.35 and a beta of 0.47. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $36.78 and a 200-day moving average of $36.11.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February Profile

The Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February (PFEB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PFEB was launched on Feb 3, 2020 and is managed by Innovator.

