RFG Advisory LLC Grows Stake in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

RFG Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Free Report) by 3.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,072 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $440,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Analog Devices by 1.5% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,708,427 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $623,399,000 after buying an additional 39,186 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,472,875 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $339,012,000 after acquiring an additional 4,600 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its position in shares of Analog Devices by 47.7% during the 3rd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 22,870 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,264,000 after acquiring an additional 7,386 shares during the last quarter. Summit Global Investments purchased a new position in shares of Analog Devices in the third quarter valued at $867,000. Finally, Versor Investments LP bought a new stake in Analog Devices in the third quarter worth $952,000. 86.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have commented on ADI. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $250.00 to $210.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Analog Devices in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Analog Devices from $252.00 to $248.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Analog Devices in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $220.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their target price on Analog Devices from $216.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $248.70.

ADI opened at $215.42 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $216.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $222.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $106.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.48, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.05. Analog Devices, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $182.57 and a fifty-two week high of $244.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.84.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 26th. The semiconductor company reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.03. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 9.01% and a net margin of 17.35%. The company had revenue of $2.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.41 billion. Analog Devices’s quarterly revenue was down 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.01 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 7.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Investors of record on Monday, December 9th were issued a $0.92 dividend. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 9th. Analog Devices’s payout ratio is presently 111.85%.

In other news, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.83, for a total value of $2,158,300.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 21,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,744,590.89. The trade was a 31.27 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Gregory M. Bryant sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.87, for a total value of $4,477,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 59,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,229,149.91. This represents a 25.29 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 50,000 shares of company stock worth $11,029,300. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems products in the United States, rest of North and South America, Europe, Japan, China, and rest of Asia. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and consumer markets; and power ICs that include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

