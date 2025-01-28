RFG Advisory LLC Grows Stock Holdings in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC)

RFG Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC – Free Report) by 91.7% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 6,373 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 3,049 shares during the quarter. RFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in W. P. Carey were worth $347,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of WPC. Quarry LP grew its stake in W. P. Carey by 175.9% in the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 560 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares in the last quarter. Maia Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of W. P. Carey in the 3rd quarter worth $40,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its holdings in shares of W. P. Carey by 35.9% in the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 651 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the period. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of W. P. Carey by 2,374.1% during the 3rd quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC now owns 668 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 641 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fortitude Family Office LLC increased its stake in shares of W. P. Carey by 962.5% during the third quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 680 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 616 shares during the period. 73.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of W. P. Carey stock opened at $56.96 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $55.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.43, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. W. P. Carey Inc. has a 52 week low of $52.91 and a 52 week high of $64.26.

W. P. Carey ( NYSE:WPC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by ($0.62). The company had revenue of $394.78 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $377.43 million. W. P. Carey had a net margin of 35.12% and a return on equity of 6.45%. W. P. Carey’s quarterly revenue was down 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.32 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that W. P. Carey Inc. will post 4.49 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were paid a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.18%. This is a boost from W. P. Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 31st. W. P. Carey’s payout ratio is presently 138.58%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on WPC. Barclays reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and issued a $59.00 price objective (up from $56.00) on shares of W. P. Carey in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on shares of W. P. Carey from $60.00 to $59.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. JMP Securities reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of W. P. Carey in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $63.00 target price (up previously from $62.00) on shares of W. P. Carey in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on W. P. Carey from $62.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.43.

W. P. Carey ranks among the largest net lease REITs with a well-diversified portfolio of high-quality, operationally critical commercial real estate, which includes 1,424 net lease properties covering approximately 173 million square feet and a portfolio of 89 self-storage operating properties as of December 31, 2023.

