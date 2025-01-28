RFG Advisory LLC Has $362,000 Stock Position in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL)

RFG Advisory LLC cut its holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL – Free Report) by 11.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,569 shares of the company’s stock after selling 206 shares during the quarter. RFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises were worth $362,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Plato Investment Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Safe Harbor Fiduciary LLC bought a new stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises in the third quarter valued at $27,000. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 257.4% during the third quarter. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. now owns 168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the period. LRI Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises during the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, ORG Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. 87.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Royal Caribbean Cruises alerts:

Royal Caribbean Cruises Trading Up 2.2 %

Shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises stock opened at $237.20 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $63.78 billion, a PE ratio of 24.38, a P/E/G ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 2.59. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. has a 1 year low of $113.10 and a 1 year high of $258.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63, a current ratio of 0.19 and a quick ratio of 0.16. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $237.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $199.00.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Cuts Dividend

Royal Caribbean Cruises ( NYSE:RCL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $5.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.05 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $4.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.89 billion. Royal Caribbean Cruises had a net margin of 16.21% and a return on equity of 52.92%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.85 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. will post 11.66 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 13th. Investors of record on Friday, December 27th were issued a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 27th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.93%. Royal Caribbean Cruises’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.61%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on RCL shares. Bank of America upped their price target on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $210.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $275.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $204.00 to $272.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. Tigress Financial raised their price objective on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $210.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Mizuho reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $253.00 price objective (down from $255.00) on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Royal Caribbean Cruises currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $252.31.

View Our Latest Analysis on RCL

Insider Buying and Selling at Royal Caribbean Cruises

In related news, Director Richard D. Fain sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.02, for a total value of $5,250,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 204,521 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,953,500.42. This trade represents a 10.89 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Henry L. Pujol sold 6,723 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.51, for a total value of $1,401,812.73. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 9,964 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,077,593.64. The trade was a 40.29 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 404,332 shares of company stock valued at $94,299,521. Company insiders own 7.95% of the company’s stock.

About Royal Caribbean Cruises

(Free Report)

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. operates as a cruise company worldwide. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, and Silversea Cruises brands, which comprise a range of itineraries. As of February 21, 2024, it operated 65 ships. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Royal Caribbean Cruises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Caribbean Cruises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.