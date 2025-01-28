RFG Advisory LLC Has $370,000 Stock Position in Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP)

RFG Advisory LLC cut its holdings in Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP – Free Report) by 14.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,075 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 357 shares during the quarter. RFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in Targa Resources were worth $370,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in shares of Targa Resources by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 9,337 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,202,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the period. AXA S.A. increased its stake in Targa Resources by 3.9% in the second quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 11,188 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,441,000 after purchasing an additional 416 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Targa Resources by 63.4% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 272,749 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $35,100,000 after purchasing an additional 105,842 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. bought a new position in shares of Targa Resources during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,511,000. Finally, MBB Public Markets I LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Targa Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,970,000. 92.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Targa Resources alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Targa Resources

In other news, insider D. Scott Pryor sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.33, for a total value of $5,709,900.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 82,979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,793,393.07. The trade was a 26.55 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Julie H. Boushka sold 3,260 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.74, for a total transaction of $621,812.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 35,143 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,703,175.82. This trade represents a 8.49 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

Targa Resources Stock Down 4.7 %

Shares of NYSE:TRGP opened at $199.14 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $43.43 billion, a PE ratio of 36.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 2.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.05, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $193.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $166.76. Targa Resources Corp. has a 1 year low of $84.33 and a 1 year high of $218.51.

Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The pipeline company reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.17. Targa Resources had a net margin of 7.65% and a return on equity of 27.59%. The company had revenue of $3.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.24 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.97 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Targa Resources Corp. will post 6.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Targa Resources Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 31st will be paid a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 31st. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.51%. Targa Resources’s payout ratio is presently 54.25%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently weighed in on TRGP. US Capital Advisors downgraded Targa Resources from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Bank of America began coverage on Targa Resources in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $182.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Targa Resources from $190.00 to $224.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Targa Resources from $173.00 to $202.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Targa Resources from $172.00 to $199.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $189.21.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Targa Resources

Targa Resources Company Profile

(Free Report)

Targa Resources Corp., together with its subsidiary, Targa Resources Partners LP, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of complementary domestic midstream infrastructure assets in North America. It operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Transportation. The company is involved in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, and selling natural gas; storing, fractionating, treating, transporting, and selling natural gas liquids (NGL) and NGL products, including services to liquefied petroleum gas exporters; and gathering, storing, terminaling, purchasing, and selling crude oil.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Targa Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Targa Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.