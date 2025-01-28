RFG Advisory LLC Has $376,000 Stock Holdings in Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP)

RFG Advisory LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP – Free Report) by 16.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,804 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,525 shares during the quarter. RFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in Alerian MLP ETF were worth $376,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AMLP. Hilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Alerian MLP ETF during the third quarter valued at about $31,562,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 10,423.5% during the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 511,442 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $24,104,000 after acquiring an additional 506,582 shares during the last quarter. School Employees Retirement Board of Ohio bought a new position in shares of Alerian MLP ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $14,643,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Alerian MLP ETF by 13.0% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,399,962 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $113,110,000 after purchasing an additional 275,254 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its position in Alerian MLP ETF by 233.3% during the second quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 375,554 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $18,019,000 after purchasing an additional 262,884 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:AMLP opened at $51.11 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.19 billion, a PE ratio of 13.08 and a beta of 0.48. Alerian MLP ETF has a 1 year low of $43.02 and a 1 year high of $52.82. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.03.

Alerian MLP ETF Company Profile

ALERIAN MLP ETF seeks investment results that correspond (before fees and expenses) to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, the Alerian MLP Infrastructure Index (the Index). The Index is a rules based, modified capitalization weighted, float adjusted index intended to give investors a means of tracking the overall performance of the United States energy infrastructure Master Limited Partnership (MLP) asset class.

