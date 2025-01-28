RFG Advisory LLC Has $400,000 Stake in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

RFG Advisory LLC reduced its holdings in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Free Report) by 24.5% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 8,414 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 2,725 shares during the quarter. RFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in Corning were worth $400,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GLW. Northstar Advisory Group LLC raised its holdings in Corning by 258.4% during the fourth quarter. Northstar Advisory Group LLC now owns 123,808 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $5,883,000 after acquiring an additional 89,268 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in shares of Corning by 48.4% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 191,648 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $8,975,000 after purchasing an additional 62,514 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Corning by 52.8% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,723,044 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $168,095,000 after buying an additional 1,285,836 shares during the last quarter. First Financial Bank Trust Division grew its stake in shares of Corning by 27.5% in the fourth quarter. First Financial Bank Trust Division now owns 138,153 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $6,565,000 after buying an additional 29,790 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New Century Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Corning during the fourth quarter worth $1,110,000. 69.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP John P. Bayne, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.39, for a total transaction of $241,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 6,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $324,213. This represents a 42.74 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP John P. Bayne, Jr. sold 8,876 shares of Corning stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.09, for a total transaction of $435,722.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Corning Stock Performance

NYSE GLW opened at $49.53 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company has a market capitalization of $42.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 291.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.04. Corning Incorporated has a 12-month low of $30.72 and a 12-month high of $54.53. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $48.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.50.

Corning (NYSE:GLW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The electronics maker reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.72 billion. Corning had a net margin of 1.24% and a return on equity of 13.45%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.45 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Corning Incorporated will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GLW has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Corning from $46.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Corning from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. StockNews.com raised Corning from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 24th. Barclays boosted their target price on Corning from $40.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $58.00 price target (up previously from $51.00) on shares of Corning in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.31.

About Corning

(Free Report)

Corning Incorporated engages in the display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses in the United States and internationally. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for flat panel displays, including liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes that are used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

Further Reading

