RFG Advisory LLC Has $415,000 Stock Position in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOV)

RFG Advisory LLC decreased its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOV – Free Report) by 2.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,251 shares of the company’s stock after selling 66 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $415,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 508,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,977,000 after purchasing an additional 6,497 shares during the last quarter. Pathstone Holdings LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Holdings LLC now owns 297,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,722,000 after buying an additional 12,959 shares during the last quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 149,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,490,000 after buying an additional 10,924 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 137,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,200,000 after buying an additional 11,209 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zhang Financial LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Zhang Financial LLC now owns 110,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,421,000 after acquiring an additional 7,653 shares during the period.

Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:VOOV opened at $191.59 on Tuesday. Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF has a 12-month low of $167.27 and a 12-month high of $199.72. The business has a 50 day moving average of $189.91 and a 200-day moving average of $188.26. The stock has a market cap of $4.94 billion, a PE ratio of 23.00 and a beta of 0.84.

About Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF

The Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF (VOOV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Value index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap value-style securities from the Committee-selected S&P 500. VOOV was launched on Sep 7, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

