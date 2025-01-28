RFG Advisory LLC Has $456,000 Stock Holdings in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED)

RFG Advisory LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED – Free Report) by 7.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,112 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 437 shares during the quarter. RFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in Consolidated Edison were worth $456,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Capital Performance Advisors LLP bought a new stake in Consolidated Edison during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC bought a new position in Consolidated Edison in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new position in Consolidated Edison in the third quarter worth $55,000. FSA Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Consolidated Edison during the third quarter worth $55,000. Finally, Webster Bank N. A. increased its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison by 189.5% in the third quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 579 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 379 shares in the last quarter. 66.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently issued reports on ED shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Consolidated Edison from $88.00 to $85.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Barclays decreased their price objective on Consolidated Edison from $99.00 to $92.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Consolidated Edison from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Evercore ISI lowered shares of Consolidated Edison from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Consolidated Edison in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $108.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Consolidated Edison has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $100.00.

Consolidated Edison Price Performance

Shares of NYSE ED opened at $94.87 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $92.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $98.07. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a 1-year low of $85.85 and a 1-year high of $107.75. The firm has a market cap of $32.86 billion, a PE ratio of 17.87, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The utilities provider reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.12. Consolidated Edison had a net margin of 12.27% and a return on equity of 8.70%. The business had revenue of $4.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.02 billion. Research analysts predict that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 5.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Consolidated Edison Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 19th will be paid a $0.85 dividend. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.58%. This is an increase from Consolidated Edison’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 19th. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 62.52%.

Consolidated Edison Profile

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. It offers electric services to approximately 3.7 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,530 customers in parts of Manhattan.

