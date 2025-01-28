RFG Advisory LLC Has $474,000 Position in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

RFG Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Free Report) by 4.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,316 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after buying an additional 56 shares during the quarter. RFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in Stryker were worth $474,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SYK. Dunhill Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Stryker by 94.9% during the third quarter. Dunhill Financial LLC now owns 76 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the period. Centennial Bank AR lifted its holdings in Stryker by 106.7% during the 2nd quarter. Centennial Bank AR now owns 93 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Darwin Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Stryker in the third quarter valued at about $36,000. HBW Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Stryker during the third quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Hara Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Stryker during the third quarter worth approximately $42,000. 77.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE SYK opened at $399.83 on Tuesday. Stryker Co. has a twelve month low of $310.74 and a twelve month high of $400.34. The stock has a market cap of $152.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company’s fifty day moving average is $376.11 and its 200-day moving average is $361.15.

Stryker ( NYSE:SYK Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The medical technology company reported $2.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.77 by $0.10. Stryker had a return on equity of 23.07% and a net margin of 16.34%. The firm had revenue of $5.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.37 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.46 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Stryker Co. will post 12.06 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.84 per share. This represents a $3.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.84%. This is a boost from Stryker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 31st. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.01%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on SYK shares. StockNews.com lowered Stryker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Barclays increased their target price on Stryker from $402.00 to $418.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. BTIG Research upped their price target on shares of Stryker from $383.00 to $394.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Stryker from $405.00 to $427.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $425.00 target price on shares of Stryker in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $405.80.

In other Stryker news, CEO Kevin Lobo sold 57,313 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $368.70, for a total transaction of $21,131,303.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 100,027 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,879,954.90. This represents a 36.43 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in total joint replacements, such as hip, knee and shoulder, and trauma and extremities surgeries.

