RFG Advisory LLC Has $483,000 Position in Innovator Nasdaq-100 Managed Floor ETF (NYSEARCA:QFLR)

RFG Advisory LLC cut its position in shares of Innovator Nasdaq-100 Managed Floor ETF (NYSEARCA:QFLR – Free Report) by 30.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,520 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,261 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in Innovator Nasdaq-100 Managed Floor ETF were worth $483,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Innovator Nasdaq-100 Managed Floor ETF by 159.9% during the third quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 105,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,900,000 after purchasing an additional 64,721 shares during the period. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc boosted its stake in shares of Innovator Nasdaq-100 Managed Floor ETF by 19.4% during the 3rd quarter. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc now owns 385,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,636,000 after acquiring an additional 62,591 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Innovator Nasdaq-100 Managed Floor ETF by 25.8% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 221,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,075,000 after acquiring an additional 45,500 shares during the last quarter. Davies Financial Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Innovator Nasdaq-100 Managed Floor ETF by 30.4% during the 4th quarter. Davies Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 172,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,055,000 after acquiring an additional 40,335 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Innovator Nasdaq-100 Managed Floor ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $705,000.

Innovator Nasdaq-100 Managed Floor ETF Price Performance

QFLR stock opened at $29.02 on Tuesday. Innovator Nasdaq-100 Managed Floor ETF has a one year low of $24.65 and a one year high of $31.00. The stock has a market cap of $104.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.75 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $29.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.06.

Innovator Nasdaq-100 Managed Floor ETF Company Profile

The Innovator Nasdaq-100 Managed Floor ETF (QFLR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims to provide capital appreciation by holding a portfolio representative of the NASDAQ-100, while hedging the downside risk using a laddered options strategy. The fund utilizes four, one-year FLEX options packages with staggered 3-month expiration dates to target a maximum loss of approximately 10% on a rolling 12-month basis.

