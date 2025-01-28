RFG Advisory LLC Has $540,000 Holdings in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK)

RFG Advisory LLC decreased its stake in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK – Free Report) by 2.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,959 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 43 shares during the quarter. RFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in Verisk Analytics were worth $540,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VRSK. Mutual Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Verisk Analytics by 17.3% in the 4th quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 1,473 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $410,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in Verisk Analytics by 90.5% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 45,379 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $12,499,000 after purchasing an additional 21,554 shares in the last quarter. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new stake in Verisk Analytics in the fourth quarter worth $124,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Verisk Analytics by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,705 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,224,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the period. Finally, Genesis Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Verisk Analytics during the fourth quarter worth $219,000. Institutional investors own 90.00% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Verisk Analytics

In other news, CFO Elizabeth Mann sold 200 shares of Verisk Analytics stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $286.49, for a total transaction of $57,298.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,608 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,471,535.92. The trade was a 1.27 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Lee Shavel sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.49, for a total value of $286,490.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 54,163 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,517,157.87. This trade represents a 1.81 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 5,490 shares of company stock worth $1,541,570. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

VRSK has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays downgraded Verisk Analytics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $310.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Verisk Analytics from $283.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Evercore ISI reissued an “in-line” rating and set a $279.00 target price on shares of Verisk Analytics in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Verisk Analytics from $263.00 to $276.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $300.00 price objective on shares of Verisk Analytics in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $293.11.

Verisk Analytics Price Performance

NASDAQ:VRSK opened at $285.46 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $281.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $274.95. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $217.34 and a 52-week high of $296.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.36, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82. The company has a market cap of $40.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.53, a P/E/G ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.88.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The business services provider reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $725.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $722.19 million. Verisk Analytics had a return on equity of 274.13% and a net margin of 32.65%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.52 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 6.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Verisk Analytics Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 13th were issued a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 13th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.55%. Verisk Analytics’s payout ratio is 24.34%.

Verisk Analytics Profile

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics and technology solutions to the insurance markets in the United States and internationally. It offers policy language, prospective loss costs, policy writing and rating rules, and various underwriting solutions for risk selection and segmentation, pricing, and workflow optimization; property- and auto- specific rating and underwriting information solutions that allows clients to understand, quantify, underwrite, mitigate, and avoid potential loss for risks; catastrophe modeling solutions, which enables companies to identify, quantify, and plan for the financial consequences of catastrophes for use by insurers, reinsurers, intermediaries, financial institutions, and governments.

