RFG Advisory LLC Has $566,000 Stock Holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV)

RFG Advisory LLC lowered its stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV – Free Report) by 14.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,046 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 828 shares during the quarter. RFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF were worth $566,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in HDV. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 14,832 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,612,000 after acquiring an additional 1,226 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 0.7% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 74,363 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,146,000 after purchasing an additional 543 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning increased its stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 1.3% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 208,998 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $22,718,000 after buying an additional 2,688 shares during the period. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 28.9% in the 2nd quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,032 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $438,000 after buying an additional 904 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nemes Rush Group LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $173,000.

HDV stock opened at $115.87 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.82 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $115.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $116.08. iShares Core High Dividend ETF has a 52-week low of $102.31 and a 52-week high of $121.70.

The iShares Core High Dividend ETF (HDV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar Dividend Yield Focus index. The fund tracks a dividend-weighted index of 75 high-yielding US equities, screened for high earnings potential and dividend sustainability. HDV was launched on Mar 29, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

