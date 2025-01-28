RFG Advisory LLC Increases Holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL)

RFG Advisory LLC lifted its position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL – Free Report) by 24.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,994 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 980 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF were worth $497,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF in the third quarter worth about $44,000. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 2.0% in the third quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 23,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,527,000 after buying an additional 465 shares during the last quarter. Ted Buchan & Co bought a new stake in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $8,124,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC increased its holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 147.0% during the third quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Founders Financial Alliance LLC raised its position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 14.7% in the second quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 2,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the period.

Shares of NOBL stock opened at $103.62 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $12.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.81 and a beta of 0.68. ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF has a 1 year low of $55.69 and a 1 year high of $67.97. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $102.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $103.33.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 23rd were given a $0.5863 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 23rd.

The ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF (NOBL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of S&P 500 constituents that have increased dividend payments annually for at least 25 years. NOBL was launched on Oct 9, 2013 and is managed by ProShares.

