RFG Advisory LLC Increases Stock Position in Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF (NASDAQ:AIQ)

RFG Advisory LLC grew its stake in Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF (NASDAQ:AIQ – Free Report) by 9.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,337 shares of the technology ETF’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,052 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF were worth $477,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF by 2.1% in the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 13,398 shares of the technology ETF’s stock valued at $498,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC boosted its position in Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 38,485 shares of the technology ETF’s stock valued at $1,430,000 after buying an additional 296 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR grew its stake in shares of Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF by 1.3% in the third quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 23,740 shares of the technology ETF’s stock worth $882,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its position in shares of Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 8,487 shares of the technology ETF’s stock worth $328,000 after acquiring an additional 313 shares during the period. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 7,230 shares of the technology ETF’s stock valued at $281,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. 27.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF alerts:

Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AIQ opened at $39.66 on Tuesday. Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF has a 1 year low of $30.85 and a 1 year high of $40.98. The company has a market capitalization of $2.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -233.29 and a beta of 1.13. The business has a 50-day moving average of $39.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.15.

Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF Announces Dividend

About Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 30th were paid a $0.0109 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 30th. Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF’s dividend payout ratio is currently -29.41%.

(Free Report)

Global X Artificial Intelligence & Technology ETF

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AIQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF (NASDAQ:AIQ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.