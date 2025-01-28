RFG Advisory LLC Lowers Position in NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP)

RFG Advisory LLC decreased its position in NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP – Free Report) by 21.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,577 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 1,278 shares during the quarter. RFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in NetApp were worth $531,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in shares of NetApp in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Hershey Financial Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of NetApp during the second quarter valued at approximately $45,000. True Wealth Design LLC boosted its position in shares of NetApp by 2,833.3% in the 3rd quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 352 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Capital Performance Advisors LLP purchased a new stake in shares of NetApp in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Ashton Thomas Securities LLC bought a new position in NetApp during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.17% of the company’s stock.

Get NetApp alerts:

Insider Transactions at NetApp

In other NetApp news, CEO George Kurian sold 8,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.00, for a total transaction of $1,003,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 288,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,017,276. This trade represents a 2.86 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, President Cesar Cernuda sold 22,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.99, for a total value of $2,529,780.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 27,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,116,114.01. This trade represents a 44.81 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 51,610 shares of company stock valued at $6,123,351 over the last quarter. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NetApp Stock Performance

NTAP opened at $119.93 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $121.41 and its 200 day moving average is $122.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The company has a market cap of $24.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.05, a PEG ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.23. NetApp, Inc. has a 12-month low of $83.80 and a 12-month high of $135.45.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 21st. The data storage provider reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.65 billion. NetApp had a net margin of 17.78% and a return on equity of 123.63%. The company’s revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.23 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that NetApp, Inc. will post 5.89 EPS for the current year.

NetApp Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 3rd were given a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 3rd. NetApp’s payout ratio is 38.24%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on NTAP shares. Northland Securities increased their target price on NetApp from $108.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of NetApp from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of NetApp from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $160.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, December 16th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of NetApp from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Finally, Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of NetApp in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $139.20.

Check Out Our Latest Report on NTAP

NetApp Profile

(Free Report)

NetApp, Inc provides cloud-led and data-centric services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. It operates in two segments, Hybrid Cloud and Public Could. The company offers intelligent data management software, such as NetApp ONTAP, NetApp Snapshot, NetApp SnapCenter Backup Management, NetApp SnapMirror Data Replication, NetApp SnapLock Data Compliance, and storage infrastructure solutions, including NetApp All-Flash FAS series, NetApp Fabric Attached Storage, NetApp E/EF series, and NetApp StorageGRID.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NTAP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NetApp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NetApp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.