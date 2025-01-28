RFG Advisory LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:FPX)

RFG Advisory LLC cut its holdings in First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:FPX – Free Report) by 3.4% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,784 shares of the company’s stock after selling 132 shares during the quarter. RFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF were worth $452,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in FPX. Apeiron RIA LLC purchased a new position in First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $519,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 47,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,667,000 after acquiring an additional 428 shares during the last quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $300,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC now owns 6,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $789,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Decker Retirement Planning Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $70,000.

First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF Stock Performance

Shares of FPX stock opened at $125.57 on Tuesday. First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF has a fifty-two week low of $88.74 and a fifty-two week high of $133.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $916.66 million, a P/E ratio of 20.57 and a beta of 1.56. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $125.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $113.37.

First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF Company Profile

First Trust US IPO Index Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the IPOX-100 U.S. Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its assets in common stocks that comprise the Index. The Index is a modified value-weighted price index measuring the performance of the top 100 United States companies ranked quarterly by market capitalization in the IPOX Global Composite Index.

