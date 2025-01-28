RFG Advisory LLC Lowers Stock Position in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

RFG Advisory LLC reduced its position in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Free Report) by 19.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,371 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 1,332 shares during the quarter. RFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $452,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MU. Highline Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Micron Technology in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Davis Capital Management purchased a new position in Micron Technology in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new position in shares of Micron Technology during the second quarter worth about $39,000. Stone House Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Micron Technology by 602.2% in the third quarter. Stone House Investment Management LLC now owns 323 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 277 shares during the period. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC grew its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 1,096.3% in the third quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 323 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.84% of the company’s stock.
Insider Transactions at Micron Technology
In other Micron Technology news, EVP April S. Arnzen sold 4,890 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.21, for a total transaction of $416,676.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 181,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,442,011.83. This trade represents a 2.63 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Micron Technology Trading Down 11.7 %
NASDAQ:MU opened at $91.09 on Tuesday. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 12-month low of $79.15 and a 12-month high of $157.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 2.72 and a quick ratio of 1.75. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $98.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $101.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $101.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.25 and a beta of 1.18.
Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 18th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $8.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.71 billion. Micron Technology had a net margin of 13.34% and a return on equity of 8.32%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 84.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.95) earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 6.29 EPS for the current year.
Micron Technology Announces Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 30th were paid a dividend of $0.115 per share. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 30th. Micron Technology’s payout ratio is currently 13.26%.
Micron Technology Profile
Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprising dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.
