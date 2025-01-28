RFG Advisory LLC Makes New $363,000 Investment in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB)

RFG Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 4,886 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $363,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 80.4% during the second quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 9,479 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $907,000 after buying an additional 4,225 shares in the last quarter. MBB Public Markets I LLC acquired a new position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,814,000. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC purchased a new stake in LyondellBasell Industries during the 2nd quarter worth $1,254,000. Creative Planning increased its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 12.6% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 35,860 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,430,000 after purchasing an additional 4,006 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 28.9% in the second quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 36,960 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,536,000 after purchasing an additional 8,286 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.20% of the company’s stock.

LYB stock opened at $78.71 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $77.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $87.79. LyondellBasell Industries has a 12-month low of $72.21 and a 12-month high of $107.02. The firm has a market cap of $25.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.98, a P/E/G ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

LyondellBasell Industries ( NYSE:LYB Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by ($0.10). LyondellBasell Industries had a return on equity of 17.05% and a net margin of 5.29%. The business had revenue of $10.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.60 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.46 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that LyondellBasell Industries will post 6.48 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 2nd were issued a dividend of $1.34 per share. This represents a $5.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 2nd. LyondellBasell Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 81.58%.

LYB has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $95.00 target price (down previously from $112.00) on shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $110.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $99.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $100.00 to $94.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their target price on LyondellBasell Industries from $97.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, LyondellBasell Industries presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $94.33.

In other news, Director Robin W.T. Buchanan purchased 5,000 shares of LyondellBasell Industries stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $76.06 per share, with a total value of $380,300.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 18,175 shares in the company, valued at $1,382,390.50. The trade was a 37.95 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, Poland, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

