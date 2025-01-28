RFG Advisory LLC Purchases 363 Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

RFG Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Free Report) by 10.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,889 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 363 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $344,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 0.5% during the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 22,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,959,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Certified Advisory Corp lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 10,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $898,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Meridian Financial Partners LLC boosted its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Meridian Financial Partners LLC now owns 23,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,076,000 after buying an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. grew its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 28.1% in the fourth quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. raised its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 1.0% during the third quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 12,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,112,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF stock opened at $91.99 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $91.57 and its 200 day moving average is $88.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.00 billion, a PE ratio of 20.27 and a beta of 1.02. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $76.25 and a 1 year high of $96.00.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.