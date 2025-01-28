RFG Advisory LLC Raises Stock Position in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL)

RFG Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL – Free Report) by 33.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,253 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,804 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in Xcel Energy were worth $490,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Xcel Energy by 6.7% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 37,143,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,445,477,000 after purchasing an additional 2,323,448 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in Xcel Energy by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 15,190,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $991,956,000 after buying an additional 892,740 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Xcel Energy by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,562,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $952,091,000 after buying an additional 262,191 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Xcel Energy by 2.0% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,417,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,170,000 after acquiring an additional 67,820 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brookfield Corp ON increased its position in shares of Xcel Energy by 520.1% during the third quarter. Brookfield Corp ON now owns 2,509,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,840,000 after acquiring an additional 2,104,405 shares during the last quarter. 78.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ XEL opened at $67.99 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The company has a market cap of $39.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.42. Xcel Energy Inc. has a 12-month low of $46.79 and a 12-month high of $73.38. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $68.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $64.16.

Xcel Energy ( NASDAQ:XEL Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.26 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $3.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.93 billion. Xcel Energy had a net margin of 13.67% and a return on equity of 10.76%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.23 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Xcel Energy Inc. will post 3.54 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 6th will be issued a $0.5475 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 6th. This represents a $2.19 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.22%. Xcel Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.99%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Xcel Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $71.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Xcel Energy from $74.00 to $72.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Xcel Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $70.00 to $72.00 in a report on Monday, January 13th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Xcel Energy from $74.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Xcel Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $69.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.50.

Xcel Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, purchasing, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility, and All Other segments. The company generates electricity through wind, nuclear, hydroelectric, biomass, and solar energy sources, as well as coal, natural gas, oil, wood, and refuse-derived fuels.

