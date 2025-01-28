RFG Advisory LLC Reduces Stock Position in Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 2 Yr To January 2026 (NYSEARCA:AJAN)

RFG Advisory LLC cut its stake in Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 2 Yr To January 2026 (NYSEARCA:AJAN – Free Report) by 22.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,401 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,415 shares during the quarter. RFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 2 Yr To January 2026 were worth $404,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 2 Yr To January 2026 during the 3rd quarter valued at about $558,000. Aspire Wealth Management Corp bought a new position in shares of Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 2 Yr To January 2026 in the third quarter valued at approximately $162,000. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors purchased a new position in Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 2 Yr To January 2026 during the third quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Brookstone Capital Management increased its holdings in Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 2 Yr To January 2026 by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 25,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $658,000 after acquiring an additional 1,396 shares during the period. Finally, Gill Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 2 Yr To January 2026 in the 4th quarter worth approximately $899,000.

Get Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF - 2 Yr To January 2026 alerts:

Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 2 Yr To January 2026 Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:AJAN opened at $26.44 on Tuesday. Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 2 Yr To January 2026 has a one year low of $24.46 and a one year high of $26.53. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $26.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.99.

Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 2 Yr To January 2026 Profile

The Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 2 Yr to January 2026 (AJAN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund seeks to track the return of the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (SPY), to a cap, with 100% downside hedge over a two-year outcome period. The actively managed fund holds FLEX options to obtain exposure AJAN was launched on Dec 31, 2023 and is issued by Innovator.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AJAN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 2 Yr To January 2026 (NYSEARCA:AJAN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF - 2 Yr To January 2026 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF - 2 Yr To January 2026 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.