RFG Advisory LLC Sells 12,263 Shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFEM)

RFG Advisory LLC decreased its stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFEM – Free Report) by 44.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,476 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,263 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF were worth $405,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of DFEM. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF by 103.6% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 18,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $495,000 after buying an additional 9,427 shares during the period. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $2,644,000. Creative Planning grew its holdings in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 140,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,764,000 after acquiring an additional 6,582 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 157,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,222,000 after acquiring an additional 7,972 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sensible Money LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF by 20.9% in the 2nd quarter. Sensible Money LLC now owns 498,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,336,000 after purchasing an additional 86,262 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:DFEM opened at $26.04 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $26.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.87. Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF has a 1 year low of $24.01 and a 1 year high of $28.86. The stock has a market cap of $3.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.39 and a beta of 0.83.

The Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF (DFEM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects emerging markets securities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFEM was launched on Apr 27, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.

