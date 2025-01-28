RFG Advisory LLC Sells 1,234 Shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM)

RFG Advisory LLC cut its stake in 3M (NYSE:MMM – Free Report) by 29.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,998 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 1,234 shares during the quarter. RFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in 3M were worth $387,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MMM. CVA Family Office LLC boosted its position in shares of 3M by 1.9% in the third quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 4,174 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $571,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the period. Wynn Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of 3M by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Wynn Capital LLC now owns 11,690 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,509,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of 3M by 0.8% during the third quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 10,559 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,443,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC grew its position in 3M by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC now owns 16,186 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,213,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TCV Trust & Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of 3M by 1.3% in the third quarter. TCV Trust & Wealth Management Inc. now owns 6,464 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $884,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the period. 65.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Christian T. Goralski, Jr. sold 6,318 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.43, for a total transaction of $944,098.74. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 5,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $750,736.32. This trade represents a 55.70 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman Michael F. Roman sold 45,276 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.01, for a total value of $6,791,852.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 175,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,359,457.18. This trade represents a 20.49 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 53,903 shares of company stock valued at $8,082,186 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MMM has been the topic of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and set a $96.00 target price on shares of 3M in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. UBS Group raised shares of 3M from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $130.00 to $184.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Wells Fargo & Company raised 3M from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $140.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Melius Research upgraded 3M from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Finally, Melius upgraded shares of 3M from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, 3M presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $148.87.

3M Price Performance

MMM opened at $151.44 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $132.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $129.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.86. 3M has a twelve month low of $75.40 and a twelve month high of $152.08. The company has a market capitalization of $82.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.06, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.95.

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The conglomerate reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.02. 3M had a return on equity of 100.77% and a net margin of 15.71%. The firm had revenue of $6.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5,770,390 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.42 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 25.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that 3M will post 7.66 EPS for the current year.

3M Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 15th were issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 15th. 3M’s payout ratio is 37.09%.

3M Company Profile

3M Company provides diversified technology services in the United States and internationally. The company’s Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

Further Reading

