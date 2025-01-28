RFG Advisory LLC Sells 13,958 Shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – June (BATS:BJUN)

RFG Advisory LLC trimmed its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – June (BATS:BJUN – Free Report) by 51.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,271 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,958 shares during the quarter. RFG Advisory LLC owned approximately 0.56% of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – June worth $551,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of BJUN. Barclays PLC acquired a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – June during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $154,000. Harbour Investments Inc. raised its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – June by 12.2% in the 3rd quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 4,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,000 after acquiring an additional 520 shares during the period. Valmark Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – June during the third quarter worth approximately $204,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – June in the third quarter valued at approximately $440,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – June by 22.4% during the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 27,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,067,000 after purchasing an additional 5,002 shares during the period.

Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – June Price Performance

BJUN opened at $42.10 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $100.20 million, a P/E ratio of 24.10 and a beta of 0.59. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $41.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.70.

Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – June Profile

The Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – June (BJUN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. BJUN was launched on Jun 3, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

