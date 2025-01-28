RFG Advisory LLC Sells 26,177 Shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July (BATS:BJUL)

RFG Advisory LLC lessened its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July (BATS:BJUL – Free Report) by 74.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,934 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,177 shares during the quarter. RFG Advisory LLC owned about 0.19% of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July worth $398,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Continuum Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July by 123.4% in the third quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 726 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares during the last quarter. Paladin Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July during the 3rd quarter worth $38,000. Glen Eagle Advisors LLC increased its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July by 98.8% during the 3rd quarter. Glen Eagle Advisors LLC now owns 2,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 1,185 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC purchased a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July in the third quarter valued at about $178,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July in the third quarter worth about $235,000.

Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July Trading Up 2.0 %

BJUL opened at $45.27 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $45.02 and its 200-day moving average is $43.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $216.39 million, a P/E ratio of 24.87 and a beta of 0.75.

About Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July

The Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July (BJUL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. BJUL was launched on Aug 29, 2018 and is managed by Innovator.

