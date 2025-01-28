RFG Advisory LLC Sells 3,796 Shares of Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV)

RFG Advisory LLC decreased its stake in shares of Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV – Free Report) by 37.7% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 6,263 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,796 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in Fortive were worth $470,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Brighton Jones LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fortive by 97.1% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 5,706 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $428,000 after purchasing an additional 2,811 shares in the last quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fortive by 18.6% in the 4th quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC now owns 14,704 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,103,000 after buying an additional 2,311 shares during the last quarter. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new stake in shares of Fortive in the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fortive by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 96,614 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,246,000 after acquiring an additional 1,110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Perpetual Ltd purchased a new position in Fortive in the fourth quarter worth about $11,238,000. 94.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of FTV stock opened at $79.75 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Fortive Co. has a twelve month low of $66.15 and a twelve month high of $87.10. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $77.14 and a 200 day moving average of $75.10. The stock has a market cap of $27.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.14.

Fortive ( NYSE:FTV Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The technology company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.04. Fortive had a return on equity of 12.56% and a net margin of 14.35%. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.55 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.85 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Fortive Co. will post 3.84 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 29th were issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 29th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.40%. Fortive’s payout ratio is currently 12.75%.

In other Fortive news, SVP Stacey A. Walker sold 171,808 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.71, for a total transaction of $12,320,351.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 42,651 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,058,503.21. This trade represents a 80.11 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Peter C. Underwood sold 5,000 shares of Fortive stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.58, for a total transaction of $382,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 48,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,702,336.68. This trade represents a 9.37 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.01% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

FTV has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com upgraded Fortive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Fortive from $92.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Fortive from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Argus reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Fortive in a research note on Monday, November 18th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Fortive from $89.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.45.

Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Intelligent Operating Solutions, Precision Technologies, and Advanced Healthcare Solutions. The Intelligent Operating Solutions segment provides advanced instrumentation, software, and services, including electrical test and measurement, facility and asset lifecycle software applications, and connected worker safety and compliance solutions for manufacturing, process industries, healthcare, utilities and power, communications and electronics, and other industries.

