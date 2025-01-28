RFG Advisory LLC Sells 9,923 Shares of Dimensional Global Credit ETF (NASDAQ:DGCB)

RFG Advisory LLC lessened its stake in Dimensional Global Credit ETF (NASDAQ:DGCB – Free Report) by 60.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,624 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,923 shares during the quarter. RFG Advisory LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Dimensional Global Credit ETF worth $348,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Mattern Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Dimensional Global Credit ETF by 135.9% in the third quarter. Mattern Wealth Management LLC now owns 180,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,914,000 after buying an additional 104,158 shares during the period. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors bought a new stake in Dimensional Global Credit ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $4,735,000. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Dimensional Global Credit ETF by 532.2% during the third quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 73,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,035,000 after purchasing an additional 61,946 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its position in Dimensional Global Credit ETF by 177.2% during the second quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 57,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,003,000 after purchasing an additional 36,446 shares during the period. Finally, Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional Global Credit ETF in the second quarter worth about $1,548,000.

Dimensional Global Credit ETF Stock Performance

Shares of DGCB stock opened at $52.80 on Tuesday. Dimensional Global Credit ETF has a 12 month low of $51.57 and a 12 month high of $55.16. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $52.99 and its 200 day moving average is $53.66.

Dimensional Global Credit ETF Cuts Dividend

Dimensional Global Credit ETF Profile

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 22nd were given a dividend of $0.0078 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 22nd.

The Dimensional Global Credit ETF (DGCB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is actively managed, investing in a broad portfolio of debt securities of any credit quality that are maturing within 20 years. The fund aims to maximize total returns, while optimizing overall gains DGCB was launched on Nov 7, 2023 and is issued by Dimensional.

