RFG Advisory LLC Takes Position in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG)

RFG Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 5,672 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $342,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CMG. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 28,080,978 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,612,682,000 after purchasing an additional 438,007 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 2.9% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 13,661,937 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $805,692,000 after buying an additional 381,873 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 5.6% during the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 9,830,644 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $566,439,000 after buying an additional 518,521 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC boosted its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 11.6% during the third quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 8,271,318 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $476,593,000 after buying an additional 858,704 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,200,369 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $472,505,000 after buying an additional 132,756 shares in the last quarter. 91.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Stock Up 2.8 %

CMG opened at $58.30 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $60.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.72. The company has a market capitalization of $79.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.26, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.27. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a 52 week low of $46.29 and a 52 week high of $69.26.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Chipotle Mexican Grill ( NYSE:CMG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The restaurant operator reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.82 billion. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 13.51% and a return on equity of 43.20%. The company’s revenue was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.23 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays increased their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $67.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $65.00 price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Chipotle Mexican Grill presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $66.77.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Chipotle Mexican Grill news, insider Laurie Schalow sold 4,404 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.01, for a total value of $286,304.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 185,792 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,078,337.92. The trade was a 2.32 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.02% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Chipotle Mexican Grill

(Free Report)

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. It sells food and beverages through offering burritos, burrito bowls, quesadillas, tacos, and salads. The company also provides delivery and related services its app and website. It has operations in the United States, Canada, France, Germany, and the United Kingdom.

Further Reading

