RFG Advisory LLC Trims Stock Position in Global SuperDividend US ETF (NYSEARCA:DIV)

RFG Advisory LLC cut its stake in Global SuperDividend US ETF (NYSEARCA:DIV – Free Report) by 19.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 21,352 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,076 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in Global SuperDividend US ETF were worth $385,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Global SuperDividend US ETF by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 24,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $427,000 after purchasing an additional 1,334 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp grew its position in Global SuperDividend US ETF by 9.7% during the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 29,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $510,000 after acquiring an additional 2,615 shares during the period. Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Global SuperDividend US ETF during the second quarter worth about $253,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Global SuperDividend US ETF by 57.6% in the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 1,440 shares during the period. Finally, Simplicity Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Global SuperDividend US ETF by 34.2% in the 3rd quarter. Simplicity Wealth LLC now owns 19,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $373,000 after purchasing an additional 5,096 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of DIV stock opened at $18.61 on Tuesday. Global SuperDividend US ETF has a fifty-two week low of $16.22 and a fifty-two week high of $19.38. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $18.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.36. The stock has a market cap of $664.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.29 and a beta of 0.74.

The Global X SuperDividend U.S. ETF (DIV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high dividend yield equity. The fund tracks an equally weighted index of 50 high-dividend, low-volatility securities. DIV was launched on Mar 11, 2013 and is managed by Global X.

