Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL) Shares Bought by Brighton Jones LLC

Brighton Jones LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL – Free Report) by 12.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,312 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 143 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC’s holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises were worth $303,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Plato Investment Management Ltd bought a new stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Safe Harbor Fiduciary LLC acquired a new position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises during the third quarter valued at $27,000. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 257.4% during the third quarter. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. now owns 168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the period. LRI Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises in the third quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, ORG Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Royal Caribbean Cruises in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. 87.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Macquarie upped their price target on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $189.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $275.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $250.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $204.00 to $272.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $232.00 to $272.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Royal Caribbean Cruises presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $252.31.

Insider Activity at Royal Caribbean Cruises

In other news, Director Arne Alexander Wilhelmsen sold 230,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.62, for a total transaction of $53,732,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 18,556,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,335,253,633.20. This trade represents a 1.22 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Harri U. Kulovaara sold 3,256 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.62, for a total value of $763,922.72. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,243,287.76. The trade was a 12.72 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 404,332 shares of company stock valued at $94,299,521. Insiders own 7.95% of the company’s stock.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Trading Up 2.2 %

NYSE:RCL opened at $237.20 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $63.78 billion, a PE ratio of 24.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 2.59. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $113.10 and a fifty-two week high of $258.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63, a current ratio of 0.19 and a quick ratio of 0.16. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $237.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $199.00.

Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $5.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.05 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $4.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.89 billion. Royal Caribbean Cruises had a net margin of 16.21% and a return on equity of 52.92%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.85 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. will post 11.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 13th. Investors of record on Friday, December 27th were issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 27th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.93%. Royal Caribbean Cruises’s dividend payout ratio is 22.61%.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Company Profile

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. operates as a cruise company worldwide. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, and Silversea Cruises brands, which comprise a range of itineraries. As of February 21, 2024, it operated 65 ships. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd.

Further Reading

