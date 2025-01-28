Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL) Shares Bought by Fifth Third Bancorp

Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL – Free Report) by 4.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 15,356 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 603 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises were worth $3,542,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Plato Investment Management Ltd acquired a new position in Royal Caribbean Cruises in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Safe Harbor Fiduciary LLC purchased a new position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 257.4% in the 3rd quarter. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. now owns 168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the period. LRI Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises during the third quarter worth $31,000. Finally, ORG Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises during the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.53% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

RCL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $290.00 price objective for the company. Tigress Financial increased their price target on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $210.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $250.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Truist Financial increased their target price on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $204.00 to $272.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $253.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $252.31.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Trading Up 2.2 %

RCL opened at $237.20 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 2.59. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $237.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $199.00. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. has a 1-year low of $113.10 and a 1-year high of $258.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63, a current ratio of 0.19 and a quick ratio of 0.16.

Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $5.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.05 by $0.15. Royal Caribbean Cruises had a return on equity of 52.92% and a net margin of 16.21%. The company had revenue of $4.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.89 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.85 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. will post 11.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 27th were given a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 27th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.93%. Royal Caribbean Cruises’s payout ratio is 22.61%.

Insider Activity at Royal Caribbean Cruises

In related news, Director Richard D. Fain sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.02, for a total value of $5,250,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 204,521 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,953,500.42. This represents a 10.89 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Harri U. Kulovaara sold 3,256 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.62, for a total value of $763,922.72. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,243,287.76. This trade represents a 12.72 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 404,332 shares of company stock valued at $94,299,521. 7.95% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Company Profile

(Free Report)

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. operates as a cruise company worldwide. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, and Silversea Cruises brands, which comprise a range of itineraries. As of February 21, 2024, it operated 65 ships. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd.

Featured Stories

