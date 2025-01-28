Ryan Specialty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RYAN) Shares Purchased by Avior Wealth Management LLC

Avior Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Ryan Specialty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RYAN – Free Report) by 2,113.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,497 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,339 shares during the period. Avior Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Ryan Specialty were worth $224,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Ryan Specialty during the third quarter worth $25,000. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new stake in Ryan Specialty during the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Quarry LP grew its stake in Ryan Specialty by 109.3% during the 3rd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 422 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in shares of Ryan Specialty by 106.4% in the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 644 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ryan Specialty by 12.3% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.82% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director David P. Bolger sold 7,055 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.88, for a total transaction of $500,058.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 78,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,539,201.12. This represents a 8.28 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mark Stephen Katz sold 14,790 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.39, for a total transaction of $1,055,858.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,386 shares in the company, valued at approximately $884,236.54. This represents a 54.42 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 271,887 shares of company stock worth $18,118,273. 11.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Ryan Specialty Price Performance

Shares of NYSE RYAN opened at $65.37 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $67.23 and a 200 day moving average of $66.34. The firm has a market cap of $17.12 billion, a PE ratio of 84.90, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.72. Ryan Specialty Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $42.21 and a one year high of $75.97.

Ryan Specialty (NYSE:RYAN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41. The business had revenue of $604.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $602.04 million. Ryan Specialty had a net margin of 10.31% and a return on equity of 47.90%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.32 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Ryan Specialty Holdings, Inc. will post 1.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ryan Specialty Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 12th were paid a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 12th. Ryan Specialty’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.14%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have issued reports on RYAN. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price target on shares of Ryan Specialty from $79.00 to $77.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Ryan Specialty from $76.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Bank of America increased their price target on Ryan Specialty from $75.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Ryan Specialty in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $90.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Ryan Specialty from $68.00 to $64.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.40.

Ryan Specialty Profile

(Free Report)

Ryan Specialty Holdings, Inc operates as a service provider of specialty products and solutions for insurance brokers, agents, and carriers in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Europe, and Singapore. It offers distribution, underwriting, product development, administration, and risk management services by acting as a wholesale broker and a managing underwriter.

