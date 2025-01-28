Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R) Shares Sold by Fifth Third Bancorp

Fifth Third Bancorp lowered its holdings in Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R – Free Report) by 28.8% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 16,895 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 6,844 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Ryder System were worth $2,650,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Ryder System by 212.4% during the third quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 425,614 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $62,055,000 after buying an additional 289,388 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Ryder System by 56.2% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 781,519 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $113,945,000 after acquiring an additional 281,052 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Ryder System by 1,915.0% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 103,935 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $12,875,000 after acquiring an additional 98,777 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Ryder System in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $12,242,000. Finally, Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ryder System in the 3rd quarter valued at $4,243,000. 87.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Ryder System news, insider Thomas M. Havens sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.44, for a total transaction of $629,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 20,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,228,149.76. This trade represents a 16.32 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 5.10% of the company’s stock.

R opened at $160.69 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17. Ryder System, Inc. has a 52 week low of $106.62 and a 52 week high of $171.78. The business’s 50 day moving average is $161.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $149.48. The firm has a market cap of $6.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.03 and a beta of 1.31.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Ryder System from $148.00 to $144.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 25th. StockNews.com downgraded Ryder System from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Ryder System from $160.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $147.43.

Ryder System, Inc operates as a logistics and transportation company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Fleet Management Solutions (FMS), Supply Chain Solutions (SCS), and Dedicated Transportation Solutions (DTS). The FMS segment offers full-service leasing and leasing with flexible maintenance options; commercial vehicle rental services; and contract or transactional maintenance services of trucks, tractors, and trailers; access to diesel fuel; and fuel planning and tax reporting, cards, and monitoring services, and centralized billing, as well as sells used vehicles through its retail sales centers and www.ryder.com/used-trucks website, as well as digital and technology support services.

