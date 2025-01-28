Sachetta LLC Cuts Stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Sachetta LLC cut its holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 5.6% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 7,175 shares of the company’s stock after selling 424 shares during the period. Sachetta LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $1,038,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of JNJ. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Johnson & Johnson during the 2nd quarter valued at $223,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1.0% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 390,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,005,000 after purchasing an additional 4,046 shares during the period. Granite FO LLC purchased a new position in Johnson & Johnson during the 2nd quarter valued at about $377,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. raised its position in Johnson & Johnson by 78.4% during the 2nd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 56,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,325,000 after purchasing an additional 25,032 shares during the last quarter. Finally, William B. Walkup & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Johnson & Johnson in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,801,000. 69.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Johnson & Johnson alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $166.00 to $152.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $181.00 target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Leerink Partners decreased their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $182.00 to $169.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Raymond James cut their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $170.00 to $165.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $160.00 to $159.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Johnson & Johnson currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $170.06.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Mark A. Weinberger acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $147.22 per share, with a total value of $147,220.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $147,220. The trade was a ∞ increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Johnson & Johnson Price Performance

Shares of JNJ opened at $152.91 on Tuesday. Johnson & Johnson has a twelve month low of $140.68 and a twelve month high of $168.85. The company has a market capitalization of $368.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.51. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $147.85 and a 200 day moving average of $156.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 22nd. The company reported $2.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $22.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22,438,500 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 34.35% and a net margin of 18.20%. Johnson & Johnson’s revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.29 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Johnson & Johnson Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be issued a $1.24 dividend. This represents a $4.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 18th. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 74.59%.

About Johnson & Johnson

(Free Report)

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of products in the healthcare field. It operates through the Innovative Medicine and MedTech segments. The Innovative Medicine segment focuses on immunology, infectious diseases, neuroscience, oncology, cardiovascular and metabolism, and pulmonary hypertension.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JNJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson & Johnson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson & Johnson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.