Salem Investment Counselors Inc. Sells 79,841 Shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Salem Investment Counselors Inc. cut its stake in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 5.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,508,235 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 79,841 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA comprises approximately 6.6% of Salem Investment Counselors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Salem Investment Counselors Inc.’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $202,541,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of NVDA. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new position in NVIDIA in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc acquired a new stake in NVIDIA during the third quarter worth $27,000. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Management Co. acquired a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Finally, West Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.27% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on NVIDIA from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on NVIDIA from $165.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $175.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $190.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NVIDIA has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $165.23.

Insider Transactions at NVIDIA

In other news, Director John Dabiri sold 716 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.00, for a total value of $101,672.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 19,942 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,831,764. This trade represents a 3.47 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Tench Coxe sold 1,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.26, for a total transaction of $131,260,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 28,671,360 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,763,402,713.60. The trade was a 3.37 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,108,348 shares of company stock valued at $146,506,958 over the last three months. 4.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NVIDIA Price Performance

NVDA stock opened at $118.48 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 4.10, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. NVIDIA Co. has a one year low of $60.70 and a one year high of $153.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.90 trillion, a PE ratio of 46.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.64. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $138.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $129.52.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 20th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.12. NVIDIA had a net margin of 55.69% and a return on equity of 114.83%. The company had revenue of $35.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.15 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.38 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 93.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current year.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 5th were given a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 5th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 1.57%.

NVIDIA Company Profile

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

