Schroder Asian Total Return Inv. (LON:ATR) Stock Price Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Schroder Asian Total Return Inv. (LON:ATR – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 482.40 ($6.00) and traded as low as GBX 474 ($5.90). Schroder Asian Total Return Inv. shares last traded at GBX 481 ($5.98), with a volume of 71,756 shares traded.

Schroder Asian Total Return Inv. Stock Up 0.3 %

The company has a current ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.33. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 482.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 471.64. The company has a market capitalization of £462.08 million, a PE ratio of 1,378.97 and a beta of 0.54.

About Schroder Asian Total Return Inv.

The Schroder Asian Total Return provides an unconstrained approach to investing in Asian markets, seeking to provide a total return to investors while providing an element of capital protection.

