Scottish Mortgage (LON:SMT) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Scottish Mortgage (LON:SMT – Get Free Report)’s share price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 895.26 ($11.14) and traded as high as GBX 1,042.99 ($12.98). Scottish Mortgage shares last traded at GBX 1,004.50 ($12.50), with a volume of 4,330,590 shares.
Scottish Mortgage Trading Up 1.3 %
The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 972.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 895.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.37, a current ratio of 0.16 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The company has a market cap of £14.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,956.81 and a beta of 0.75.
Scottish Mortgage (LON:SMT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 8th. The company reported GBX 1.12 ($0.01) EPS for the quarter.
Scottish Mortgage Cuts Dividend
Scottish Mortgage Company Profile
Scottish Mortgage is a portfolio of what we believe are the world’s most exciting growth companies. We believe that a few exceptional companies will make a positive impact on shareholders’ returns and society as a whole. Explore our website and you’ll discover what we mean by investing in progress, how we find and support the companies shaping the future, and how you can be a part of it.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Scottish Mortgage
- Unveiling The Power Of VWAP: A Key Indicator For Traders
- Sizing Up a New Opportunity for NVIDIA Investors
- 3 Monster Growth Stocks to Buy Now
- Is DeepSeek Challenging NVIDIA’s AI Dominance?
- What is a Dividend King?
- The 3 Biggest M&A Stock Opportunities for 2025
Receive News & Ratings for Scottish Mortgage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Scottish Mortgage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.