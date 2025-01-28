Scottish Mortgage (LON:SMT) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Scottish Mortgage (LON:SMT – Get Free Report)’s share price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 895.26 ($11.14) and traded as high as GBX 1,042.99 ($12.98). Scottish Mortgage shares last traded at GBX 1,004.50 ($12.50), with a volume of 4,330,590 shares.

Scottish Mortgage Trading Up 1.3 %

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 972.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 895.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.37, a current ratio of 0.16 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The company has a market cap of £14.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,956.81 and a beta of 0.75.

Scottish Mortgage (LON:SMT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 8th. The company reported GBX 1.12 ($0.01) EPS for the quarter.

Scottish Mortgage Cuts Dividend

Scottish Mortgage Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 21st were issued a GBX 1.60 ($0.02) dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 21st. This represents a yield of 0.18%. Scottish Mortgage’s dividend payout ratio is presently -769.23%.

Scottish Mortgage is a portfolio of what we believe are the world’s most exciting growth companies. We believe that a few exceptional companies will make a positive impact on shareholders’ returns and society as a whole. Explore our website and you’ll discover what we mean by investing in progress, how we find and support the companies shaping the future, and how you can be a part of it.

